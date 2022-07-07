Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the veterinary laboratory testing services market size is expected to grow to $34.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.7%. The veterinary laboratory testing services market growth is being driven by the rising prevalence of disease epidemics in animals.

The veterinary laboratory testing services market consists of sales of laboratory testing services for animals. These services consist of various tests conducted for the diagnosis of infectious agents, toxins, and other causes of diseases in animals. The tests conducted involve chemistry, pathology, serology, hematology, radiography, and endocrinology-related assessments.

Global Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market Trends

The companies are increasingly adopting multiple testing panels which a key trend shaping the veterinary laboratory testing services industry outlook. A test panel is a pre-decided group of medical tests to be used in the diagnosis as well as the treatment of the animal disease. The test panels are normally composed of individual laboratory tests which are grouped by specimen type, the methodology used, or by the most frequently requested tests. According to the veterinary laboratory testing services market analysis, multiple test panels offer various advantages such as labor efficiency, automation, and reduced costs, achieved by conducting a large number of tests daily. For instance, Abaxis Inc. is using multiple single-use test panels designed to address several conditions, wherein just 3 to 4 drops of blood are required to deliver up to 14 precise results.

Global Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market Segments

The global veterinary laboratory testing services market is segmented:

By Technology: Clinical Biochemistry, Immunodiagnostics, Hematology, Molecular Diagnostics, Urinalysis, Others

By Animal Type: Pet Animals, Livestock

By End-User: Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, In-House Testing, Others

By Geography: The global veterinary laboratory testing services market segments is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides veterinary laboratory testing services global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global veterinary laboratory testing services market, veterinary laboratory testing services global market share, veterinary laboratory testing services global market segments and geographies, veterinary laboratory testing services market players, veterinary laboratory testing services market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The veterinary laboratory testing services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ABAXIS, Inc, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, Heska Corporation, Pfizer Animal Health, Neogen Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Zoetis, Inc., IDVet, Virbac, Zoetis, VCA Antech, Inc, and Prionics AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

