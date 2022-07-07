Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market To Reach 15% Growth Rate With The Integration Of Advanced Technology

Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major players operating in the nucleic acid-based gene therapy market are continuously collaborating or partnering with technology companies to integrate advanced technologies for the improvement of gene therapy. Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data are used for personalizing and manufacturing improved gene therapy. According to the nucleic acid based gene therapy market analysis, machine learning enables accelerated analysis of the sequenced data and enables effective prediction of the genetic alterations associated with a disease. This helps in reducing the time and effort required in the process of developing precision medicine. For instance, in September 2021, Mila, a Canada-based artificial intelligence research institute has partnered with Deep Genomics, a therapeutic artificial intelligence treatments provider.

The nucleic acid-based gene therapy market size is expected to grow from $4.73 billion in 2020 to $7.28 billion in 2025 at a rate of 9.0%. The nucleic acid-based gene therapy market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2025 and reach $14.91 billion in 2030.

Increasing healthcare expenditure is predicted to upsurge the demand for the nucleic acid-based gene therapy market. The growth in healthcare expenditure is aiding governments and organizations to spend more on prescription drugs, hospitals, and physical & clinical services, thereby driving the nucleic acid-based gene therapy market. According to the National Health Expenditure Projections 2018-2027, national healthcare expenditure is expected to reach nearly $6.0 trillion by 2027 in the USA, growing at an average rate of 5.5% annually from 2018 to 2027. Furthermore, prescription drug spending is projected to grow by 6.1% annually during 2020-2027. Also, in terms of annual spending on approved gene therapies, it has reached $5.15 billion in 2020, and will increase to $25.3 billion by 2026. Thus, the rise in healthcare spending is to increase the nucleic acid based gene therapy market growth in the near future.

Major players covered in the global nucleic acid based gene therapy industry are Copernicus Therapeutics, Moderna Inc., Wave Life Sciences, Protagonist Therapeutics, Transgene.

TBRC’s nucleic acid-based gene therapy market research report is segmented by nucleic acid technology into anti-sense and anti-gene oligonucleotides, siRNA and RNA interference, gene transfer therapy, ribozymes, aptamers, others, by application into oncology, muscular dystrophy/ muscular disorders, rare diseases, others, by end user into hospitals and clinics, academic and research institutes.

