Global Isostatic Pressing Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Isostatic Pressing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the isostatic pressing market size is expected to grow from $6.37 billion in 2021 to $6.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. As per TBRC’s isostatic pressing market research the market size is expected to grow to $9.2 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%. The rapidly growing aerospace and defense industry is significantly contributing to the isostatic pressing market growth.

The isostatic pressing market consists of sales of isostatic pressing products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that reduce the porosity of metals and increase the density of polymers, composite materials, and ceramic materials. It is a powder metallurgy forming process that applies a uniform force and pressure on a compact powder to achieve maximum uniformity of density and consistency of microstructure.

Global Isostatic Pressing Market Trends

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the isostatic pressing market. Product innovation is the creation or introduction of a new good or launching the improved version of a previous good. Major players in the market are focusing on developing innovative products for market growth.

Global Isostatic Pressing Market Segments

The global isostatic pressing market is segmented:

By Type: Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP), Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP)

By Offering: Systems, Services

By Process Type: Wet Bag Pressing, Dry Bag Pressing

By Capacity: Small Sized Hip, Medium Sized Hip, Large Sized Hip

By End-User Industry: Manufacturing, Automotive, Electronics and Semiconductor, Medical, Aerospace and Defense, Energy and Power, Research and Development, Others

By Geography: The global isostatic pressing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Isostatic Pressing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides isostatic pressing global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global isostatic pressing global market, isostatic pressing global market share, isostatic pressing global market segments and geographies, isostatic pressing global market players, isostatic pressing global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The isostatic pressing market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Isostatic Pressing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Kobe Steel Ltd, Nikkiso Co. Ltd, American Isostatic Presses Inc., EPSI, Pressure Technologies, Fluitron Inc., Sandvik AB, DORST Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Aegis Technology, Bodycote, Quintus Technologies, and Avure Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

