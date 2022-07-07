The Nebulizers Market Growth Sees Major Impact Due To The Rising Geriatric Population

Nebulizers Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Nebulizers Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising geriatric population across the globe is expected to increase the usage of respiratory care devices including nebulizers over the forecast period. For instance, in 2020, there were 727 million people aged 65 years or above. It is estimated that, all regions across the globe will see an increase in the size of the older population between 2020 and 2050. It is expected to increase from 9.3% in 2020 to around 16% in 2050. Elderly people are more susceptible to respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), sleep apnea, and the recent COVID-19 for several factors including gradual decline of immune function. Therefore, rise in geriatric population is anticipated to propel the nebulizer market growth.

The global nebulizers market size is expected to grow from $0.91 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 9.7% to nearly $1.45 billion by 2025. Also, the nebulizers market share is expected to reach to $2.14 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Nebulizers market trends include companies increasingly investing in the development of connected nebulizers, which is predicted to be shaping the nebulizers industry outlook. These nebulizers help patients with chronic respiratory conditions to improve medication adherence and better manage their symptoms. For instance, in October 2020, AireHealth, a US based company offering portable nebulizers developed a connected nebulizer that will help patients manage respiratory conditions and announced that the device will be launched by next year under the brand name VitalMed. The device is a Bluetooth-enabled portable nebulizer and will help patients track symptoms and support medication adherence.

Major players covered in the global nebulizers industry are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Corporation, Aerogen, PARI, Drive Medical.

TBRC’s nebulizers market report is segmented by type into pneumatic nebulizer, ultrasonic nebulizer, mesh nebulizer, by application into COPD, cystic fibrosis, asthma, others, by end-use into hospitals and clinics, emergency centres, home healthcare, by portability into portable nebulizer, tabletop nebulizer.

Nebulizers Market 2022 - By Type (Pneumatic Nebulizer, Ultrasonic Nebulizer, Mesh Nebulizer), By Application (COPD, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma), By End-Use (Hospitals And Clinics, Emergency Centres, Home Healthcare), By Portability (Portable Nebulizer, Tabletop Nebulizer), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a nebulizers market overview, forecast nebulizers market size and growth for the whole market, nebulizers market segments, geographies, nebulizers market trends, nebulizers market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

