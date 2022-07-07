Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market size is expected to grow from $519.43 million in 2021 to $547.98 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The intumescent cellulosic fire protection coating market is expected to grow to $642.87 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.1%. The growing building & construction industry supported by increasing urbanization is expected to propel the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings industry growth.

The cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market consists of sales of cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings to cater to various end-use industries. An intumescent is a substance that expands on exposure to heat and is used in fire protection. With an increased temperature, during a fire event, the intumescent coating swells up to form a char layer, which acts as an insulator that keeps high temperatures away from structural members.

Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Market Trends

The introduction of new and advanced products is shaping the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market. Industry players are investing in developing coatings that require a lesser number of applications of coats and provide enhanced safety.

Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Market Segments

By Type: Solvent-Borne, Water-Borne

By Application: Residential, Commercial

By End-User Industry: Construction, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Others

By Geography: The global cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market, cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market share, cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market segments and geographies, cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings global market trends, cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating global market players, cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AkzoNobel, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Jotun, Hempel, Contego International Inc., No-Burn Inc., Nullifire, Carboline, and Albi Protective Coatings.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

