Oxygen Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Oxygen Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Oxygen Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the oxygen market size is expected to grow from $30.24 billion in 2021 to $34.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. As per TBRC’s oxygen market research the market size is expected to grow to $57.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.5%. The increasing prevalence of various diseases related to breathing problems contributed to the global oxygen market’s growth by increasing the use of oxygen for medical purposes.

The oxygen market consists of sales of oxygen and related services used in various applications such as steel mills to oxidize unwanted impurities in the steel. Oxygen is also used in the food industry, medical oxygen for respiration, and oxy-acetylene torches. Oxygen is a colorless colorless non-metallic gas that is highly reactive in nature. Oxygen forms oxides with many compounds and other elements. It is widely used for industrial, medical, and scientific applications as an oxidizing agent or as a catalyst. Oxygen is available in cylinders, spray cans, containers, etc.

Global Oxygen Market Trends

Companies involved in the market are developing innovative ways to utilize oxygen in various industries such as medical, chemical, etc. The rising need among patients across healthcare services acts as a driving force for the companies to find new innovating ways to improve oxygen delivery.

Global Oxygen Market Segments

The global oxygen market is segmented:

By Product Type: Medical Oxygen, Industrial Oxygen, Others

By Application: Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Automobiles, Mining, Mineral Processing Applications

By End-User Industry: Metallurgical Industry, Chemical Industry, Health Care Industry, Others

By Geography: The global oxygen market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Oxygen Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides oxygen market overviews, oxygen market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global oxygen market, oxygen market share, oxygen market segments and geographies, oxygen market players, oxygen market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The oxygen industry report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Oxygen Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Linde Group, Praxair Technology Inc, Air Liquide, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Yingde Gases, Air Water Inc, Airgas Inc, Guangdong Haute Gas Co. Ltd, and Baosteel Metal Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC