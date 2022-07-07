Global Analytical Standards Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Analytical Standards Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Analytical Standards Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the analytical standards market size is expected to grow from $1,392.61 million in 2021 to $1,465.98 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The global analytical standard market size is expected to grow to $1,794.29 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%. The rising public concerns related to optimal food safety and quality are predicted to boost the analytical standards market growth over the coming years.

The analytical standards market consists of sales of analytical standards and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture analytical instruments. An analytical standard is a high-grade compound and a defined concentration to be used as a calibration standard for a specified experiment. Analytical standards are introduced in all fields such as veterinary, life sciences, food, and beverage, forensics, environmental and pharmaceutical industries.

Global Analytical Standards Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the analytical standards market. Major companies operating in the analytical standards sector are focusing on developing new technological solutions for analytical standards.

Global Analytical Standards Market Segments

By Type: Organic Standards, Inorganic Standards

By Technique: Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Titrimetry, Physical Property Testing

By Methodology: Bioanalytical Testing, Stability Testing, Raw Material Testing, Dissolution Testing, Others

By Application: Microbiology Testing, Physical Properties Testing, Toxicity Testing, Contamination Testing, QA/QC Testing, Proficiency Testing, Stability Testing, Others

By End-User: Food and Beverages Standards, Forensic Standards, Veterinary Drug Standards, Petrochemistry Standards, Environmental, Pharmaceutical and Life Science Standards

By Geography: The global analytical standards market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Analytical Standards Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides analytical standards global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global analytical standards market, analytical standards global market share, analytical standards global market segments and geographies, analytical standards industry trends, analytical standards market players, analytical standards global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The analytical standards market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Analytical Standards Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, LGC Standards, PerkinElmer Inc, Restek Corporation, SPEX CertiPrep, AccuStandard Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and Mallinckrodt.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

