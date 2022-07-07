Global Personal Care Ingredients Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Personal Care Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Personal Care Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the personal care ingredients market size is expected to grow from $12.98 billion in 2021 to $13.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The global personal care ingredient market size is expected to grow to $17.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The increasing young population would contribute to the demand for personal care ingredients market growth in the forecast period.

The personal care ingredients market consists of sales of personal care ingredients by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce personal care ingredients for skincare, haircare, oral care, and make-up products.

Global Personal Care Ingredients Market Trends

Key companies functioning in the market are focusing on new product innovations to meet the demand of the consumers and benefit the users while maximizing revenues.

Global Personal Care Ingredients Market Segments

The global personal care ingredients market is segmented:

By Ingredient: Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers, Conditioning Polymers, Others

By Source: Natural Ingredients, Synthetic Ingredients

By Application: Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Cosmetics, Others

By Geography: The global personal care ingredients market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Personal Care Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides personal care ingredients global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global personal care ingredients market, personal care ingredients global market share, personal care ingredients global market segments and geographies, personal care ingredients global market players, personal care ingredients global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The personal care ingredients industry report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Personal Care Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BASF SE, Ashland, Solvay, Dow, Clariant, Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, J.M. Huber Corporation, Solvay S.A, and Huntsman International LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

