Shape Memory Alloys Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Shape Memory Alloys Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the shape memory alloys market size is expected to grow from $10.35 billion in 2021 to $11.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The global shape memory alloy market size is expected to grow to $18.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.9%. The rapidly growing aerospace and defense industry is significantly contributing to the growth of the shape memory alloys market.

The shape memory alloys market consists of sales of shape memory alloys by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as functional materials in various fields due to their super elasticity property. Shape memory alloys are defined as metal alloys that remember their original shape and regain their shape when the deforming force is removed. They change their shape when exposed to heat. They possess high strength, good elasticity, and are lightweight.

Global Shape Memory Alloys Market Trends

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are the key trends gaining popularity in the shape memory alloys market. Major players operating in the market are partnering and collaborating to develop a strong product portfolio and offer innovative products.

Global Shape Memory Alloys Market Segments

The global shape memory alloys market is segmented:

By Product Type: Sheets, Wires, Tubes, Rods, Springs

By Material: Nickel-Titanium, Copper-based, Iron-based, Silver-based, Gold-based, Cobalt-based

By End-Use Industry: Biomedical, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances

By Geography: The global shape memory alloys market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: SAES Getters S.p.A., Nippon Steel Corporation, Fort Wayne Metals Research Products Corp, Xi'an Saite Metal Materials Development Co. Ltd, Dynalloy Inc, ATI Specialty Alloys & Components, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Baoji Seabird Metal Materials Co. Ltd., Metalwerks Inc., G.RAU GmbH & Co. KG, Admedes Schuessler GmbH, Memry Corporation, and Ingpuls GmbH.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

