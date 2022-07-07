Fourier Intelligence Partners Modern Pharmaceutical Company LLC (MPC) to Promote Rehabilitation Technology in Dubai
MPC will adopt the RehabHub™ technology to offer comprehensive rehabilitation solutions encompassing upper limb, lower limb, balance, movement & coordination.
I am pleased to partner with MPC to advance our distribution across UAE. MPC has a strong track record in the healthcare industry and Fourier is very honoured to be a leading distributor.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fourier Intelligence announces its partnership with MPC to champion the promotions of Fourier’s manufactured rehabilitation robotics devices in Dubai. The partnership will accelerate Fourier’s distribution business across the UAE.
MPC, the leading distributor and healthcare service provider offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services serving hospitals, medical centres, institutions, retailers, wholesalers, and pharmacies. The company has over 50 years of expertise with long-term support from key healthcare providers within the UAE. MPC provides the strongest back-end support and infrastructure system, machinery, and logistics. With the strategic partnership in place, MPC will incorporate Fourier Intelligence’s RehabHub™ solution to cater intelligent and innovative robotic technology to the patients.
“Our mission is to enable patients to access intelligent and innovative therapy globally”, says Zen Koh. “I am pleased to partner with MPC to advance our distribution across UAE. MPC has a strong track record in the healthcare industry and Fourier is very honoured to be a leading distributor. This is a significant milestone for Fourier,” the Co-Founder and Deputy Group CEO of Fourier Intelligence states.
Fourier Intelligence’s senior management team will resume their regional interactions and strategic collaborations with market leaders in Europe and the Middle East to offer innovative and clinically effective technology to patients globally.
Fourier Intelligence's RehabHub™