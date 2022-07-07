Global Adhesives Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Adhesives Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the adhesives market size is expected to grow from $69.74 billion in 2021 to $76.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The global adhesive market size is expected to grow to $109.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%. During the historic period, technological development was a key driver of the global economy.

The adhesives market consists of the sales of adhesives, glues, and caulking compounds by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that produce adhesives, glues, and caulking compounds.

Global Adhesives Market Trends

Many adhesive companies are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment and smart devices to obtain real-time insights and identify inefficiencies in the manufacturing process. The data obtained is processed, analyzed, and interpreted by plant managers and senior-level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels.

Global Adhesives Market Segments

The global adhesives market is segmented:

By Type: Water-Based Adhesives, Solvent-Based Adhesives, Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives, Reactive & Other Adhesives

By Product Type: Acrylic, PVA, Polyurethanes, Styrenic Block, Epoxy, EVA, Others

By Application: Packaging, Construction, Laminates, Woodstock and Furnishing, Automobile, Footwear, Others

By Geography: The global adhesives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides adhesives industry overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global adhesives market, adhesives market share, adhesives market segments and geographies, adhesives market players, adhesives market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The adhesives market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Sika AG, 3M Company, Arkema SA, H.B. Fuller, MAPEI, DuPont Inc, Beiersdorf AG, Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd, and RPM International Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

