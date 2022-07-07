International flights re-commence into Hobart in boost for tourism and Tasmania’s economy

7 July 2022

Michael Ferguson, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport



The Tasmanian Liberal Government is strengthening Tasmania’s future by providing more tourism opportunities for our great State.

I was very pleased to attend Hobart Airport today to welcome the resumption of direct services between Hobart and Auckland, which marks an exciting new opportunity for international travel in and out of Tasmania.

It was fantastic to see how keen New Zealanders are to come and explore what Tasmania has to offer.

Air New Zealand will operate its non-stop flight service twice per week on Thursdays and Sundays, with the aim to increase to three services per week over the summer period.

Prior to the suspension of flights in July 2021 due to border restrictions, Air New Zealand reported that the Hobart to Auckland services were its strongest performing Trans-Tasman route in an overall cautious market.

Market demand for the service is expected to bounce back quickly due to Tasmania’s safe destination status and incredible tourism experiences. Tasmania’s high-quality produce, stunning natural beauty, unique wildlife and world-class arts and culture are amongst the key drawcards for our Kiwi neighbours.

The return of direct international passenger flights is a very exciting milestone for Tasmania in a much-needed boost for our tourism operators recovering from the impacts of COVID-19.

I thank Australian Border Force officials for working so hard to support the recommencement of international flights to and from Hobart.

The direct flights also offer exciting opportunities to access several destinations in the North American market with Air New Zealand flying to six destinations across the USA and Canada, including Vancouver, Honolulu, Los Angeles and Houston, as well as New York from late September and Chicago from October.

The ability to fly one-stop to all these destinations via Auckland is very attractive for both Tasmanians and visitors alike.

With the resumption of direct flights, Tourism Tasmania is planning further marketing activities in New Zealand to build on destination demand as well as promotional activity across its North American markets.

The world wants what Tasmania has and a more diverse trade and tourism strategy means more jobs and more opportunities for Tasmania.

Tasmania welcomes around 20,000 visitors every year from New Zealand, and we expect this to increase thanks to these new direct flights, which, on top of benefiting the tourism industry is supporting more Tasmanians to more easily reconnect with family and friends across the ditch.

The Premier is leading a Tourism and Trade Mission to New Zealand at the end of the month as part of our plan to grow and diversify opportunities across the globe.

The mission provides a fantastic opportunity to build upon existing relationships, increase awareness around two-way trade and business opportunities and secure business with key New Zealand travel partners to further support the flights between Auckland and Hobart.

Auckland to Hobart direct flights are on sale now at www.airnewzealand.com.au.

