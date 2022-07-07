Press Release: Situational Report (03rd July to 05th July, 2022) on COVID-19 in Samoa;

SAMOA, July 7 - The Ministry of Health in its latest COVID-19 situational report confirmed 56 positive cases within the period commencing from 03rd of July to 05th of July 2022. These cases include 54 new community cases and 2 new imported cases, taking the total number of cases (community and border) to 15,052. Currently, there are 2 patients being isolated at the Moto’otua National Hospital.

In strengthening our defense against the virus, the public is kindly requested to visit the nearest hospital to do their first and second dose, or a booster shot if one has not done so. Vaccination continues to be our best defense against the severe effects of the virus.

While the country continues to remain at Alert Level 1, it is important that we continue to adhere to public health advice by wearing a mask and maintaining good personal hygiene, to help to contain the spread of the virus, and to prevent new infections. The safety of our families and loved ones is everyone’s responsibility.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time July 03rd to 2:00pm July 05th, 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/) or contact the phone number (8006440) for more information.

SAMOA COVID-19 SITUATION Number of cases Total of new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 48 hrs. (both PCR and rapid antigen test – RAT from all sites*)

July 03 at 2pm – July 04 at 2pm: 29 new cases

July 04 at 2pm – July 05 at 2pm: 27 new cases 56 Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases since community transmission detected in March 17, 2022 14,902 Border Surveillance

Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases detected at the Port of Entry (POE) since November 2020

International POE:

Faleolo International Airport

>QF 333 28th June – 2 positive case

>FJ255 28th June – 14 positive cases

>NZ990 30th June – 1 positive case Matautu Wharf

>No cases detected 150 Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases (border and community cases) 15,052 COVID-19 admissions

Total number of COVID-19 positive cases admitted to TTM Hospital since community transmission in March 17, 2022 – 285 admissions Total number of cases discharged from TTM hospital – 251 discharged home Currently in the last 24hrs:

>2 hospital admissions

>0 ICU patients Total of new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 48 hrs.

July 03 at 2pm – July 04 at 2pm: no new COVID-19 related death

July 04 at 2pm – July 05 at 2pm: no new COVID-19 related death 0 Cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths since community transmission detected in March 17, 2022** 29 Rapid antigen testing (RAT) Cumulative number of RATs conducted (as of 05/07/22 at 02:00pm)*** 164,060

* The sites include all health facilities, private clinics, testing sites and self-reporting

**The death count is subject to change following full verification of all reported COVID-19 deaths from all health facilities.

Note: There are other deaths among registered cases that are not primarily caused by COVID-19.

***The test count is subject to change to data cleaning and when data becomes available

July 7, 2022