Submit Release
News Search

There were 883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,551 in the last 365 days.

PV Power’s first-half post-tax profit nears $50 million

VIETNAM, July 7 - HÀ NỘI — PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) reported post-tax profit of VNĐ1.159 trillion (over US$49.56 million) in the first six months of this year, surpassing the target set for the entire year by 56 per cent.

This year, PV Power's profit plan has been adjusted down from its previously announced level.

Therefore, its first-half post-tax profit, despite representing an annual decrease of 19 per cent, still exceeded the yearly goal.

Also in the period, its electricity output reached 7.1 billion kWh, reducing by 25 per cent year-on-year.

Nguyễn Đình Thi, head of PV Power's economic planning department, said that with such output decrease, the company’s revenue amounted to VNĐ14.865 trillion, equaling 61.3 per cent of the yearly plan but down five per cent compared to the same previous last year.

Meanwhile, mobilised electricity prices in the first half increased sharply, even hitting VNĐ2,000 per kWh sometimes.

In the last six months, PV Power is projected to face difficulties such as a recession of the world economy, an unfavourable rainy hydrological situation, and a series of overhauled factories, including the Cà Mau 1, Đakrinh and Nhơn Trạch 1. — VNS

You just read:

PV Power’s first-half post-tax profit nears $50 million

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.