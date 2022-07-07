Bình Phước calls for Singaporean investment in various fields

VIETNAM, July 7 -

BÌNH PHƯỚC — The southern province of Bình Phước called for Singaporean investment in a number of areas during a conference held in both online and offline formats on Tuesday.

The areas include timber processing and furniture, food processing, goods processing from rubber latex, electronics, supporting industries, commercial centres, vocational training and health care.

Singapore is running 15 projects in Bình Phước, with combined investment of US$286 million, making up 8.5 per. cent of total foreign investment in the province. The projects mainly focus on husbandry, meat processing, and producing animal feed, batteries and accumulators.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyễn Mạnh Cường suggested Singapore expand its investment in other important spheres like urban development, trade, transportation, logistics and services.

Bình Phước's authorities will create favourable conditions for businesses to operate in the province, the official pledged.

At the conference, representatives from local departments and agencies cleared up Singaporean investors’ concerns regarding Bình Phước’s incentives towards enterprises, saying the province has adopted its own preferential policies on land and corporate income taxes.

Briefing the participants on Bình Phước’s advantages, Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Trần Tuệ Hiền highlighted its “golden population” with labourers making up more than 60 per cent of the population.

About 80km from HCM City, Bình Phước has 13 industrial parks covering more than 6,000 hectares, and three more are expected to be opened during the 2021-30 period, she said. — VNS