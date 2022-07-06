Yury Borisov meets with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria

RUSSIA, July 6 - Yury Borisov and Carlos Faria considered a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda during their talks in Moscow, with a focus on developing measures to increase and diversify mutual trade.

Carlos Faria reaffirmed the solidarity of the government and the people of Venezuela with Russia in the current political situation. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov thanked his guest for Venezuela’s approach and its independent foreign policy, and reaffirmed Russia's unwavering support for its Venezuelan friends in defending their national interests against external pressure.

In 2021, trade between the two countries increased by 50 percent, and by another 26 percent, year-on-year, in the first four months of 2022. The parties discussed a package of measures to contribute to further growth and diversification. In addition to successful cooperation in such traditional areas as energy and industry, Russia and Venezuela intend to further expand it to transport, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and high technology. The ministers also welcomed the growing cooperation between the Rospotrebnadzor consumer rights and human wellbeing regulator and its Venezuelan counterparts, given the relevance of the fight against infectious diseases, as well as the Russian insulin maker Geropharm’s successful operation in the Venezuelan market.

Yury Borisov and Carlos Faria agreed to further promote favourable conditions for the implementation of mutually beneficial initiatives proposed by both countries’ business representatives.