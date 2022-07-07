EMERGE @ FIND PRESENTS FIRST OF ITS KIND SHOWCASE OF SOUTHEAST ASIAN DESIGN TALENT
EINPresswire.com/ -- Close to 60 acclaimed and rising Southeast Asian design talents will be spotlighted in the first edition of EMERGE @ FIND, a definitive platform presented by FIND – Design Fair Asia and DesignSingapore Council during Singapore Design Week in September 2022.
In this showcase of the region’s vibrant design scene, more than 50 names from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam are joining the six designers who were previously announced. It is expected that a select group of these designers will design and present fresh works created specially for and at FIND – Design Fair Asia (Furniture, Interiors and Design), which sees global practitioners in the design industry converging to exchange inspiration and share their work. The designer line-up for EMERGE @ FIND includes top names such as Handhyanto Hardian from Indonesia, Hans Tan, from Singapore and Gabby Lichauco from the Philippines, and introduces emerging designers such as Sarutra Kaitparkpoom, Phuong Dao and Jamie Kok from Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia respectively.
“We are thrilled to be presenting designers from across six countries in Southeast Asia at the first edition of EMERGE @ FIND. We've added to the initial short list to include almost 60 designers in this showcase. Southeast Asia has a thriving design scene which supports a diverse range of talent. By enabling these designers to showcase their work at EMERGE @ FIND, we hope that fellow members of the design industry and the wider public will be exposed to not only the artistic sense of these designers, but also to Southeast Asia’s rich heritage that is communicated through their work, surrounding the theme of material. We hope that this opportunity will help propel them to achieve further success, through networking and collaborative opportunities.” says Suzy Annetta, curator of the showcase.
"EMERGE @ FIND is a very important show that has finally arrived – a platform that rounds up design in Southeast Asia. As a region we have formed economic ties and share a blend of distinct and varied cultures; I am super excited to see how our values and perspectives come together in this presentation as a synthesis of ideas in design," says Hans Tan.
"It is exciting to be part of EMERGE @ FIND alongside talented designers from across the region. It has been a tough two years for everyone, including the design industry, but the resilience of creativity will manifest itself in our work. The importance of having a platform that represents Southeast Asian talent is immense. I am personally looking forward to seeing familiar faces and meeting new ones. Spearheading OpenStudio as well as collaborating on Nazareno/Lichauco has driven and inspired me. Along with the selected Philippine designers, we have been prolific during the pandemic and we cannot wait to exhibit the pieces of contemporary craft we have been working on at EMERGE @ FIND," says Gabby Lichauco.
Annetta will be working with the Southeast Asian designers to present novel works for EMERGE @ FIND through the lens of materiality. Their work is categorised under four pillars, based on the type of materials used in their work and its design. Phuong Dao from Vietnam will present her Ca Rang collection; Indonesia’s Budiman Ong has designed a lighting collection named Bunga Kertas Merah while David Lee from Singapore’s collection is named Lighthose. Finally, Rita Nazareno and Gabby Lichauco from the Philippines will present their Hoch collection. These represent Waste, Innovation, Unconventional and Natural/Local respectively.
Designers for EMERGE @ FIND hail from both multi-disciplinary and specialised studios, cutting across a wide variety of design disciplines from industrial to tapestry. They bring with them a myriad of design sensibilities, strongly reflecting their distinct creative styles and the timeless culture from their respective countries. Some seek to reinvent and reimagine trends through their work, while others hope to preserve local heritage or draw greater attention to underutilised resources.
ABOUT FIND – DESIGN FAIR ASIA
In partnership with Fiera Milano, dmg events will bring together the largest carefully selected collection of interior brands, key opinion leaders, designers and content from across the globe at the inaugural FIND – Design Fair Asia. The fair is to be held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore from 22nd to 24th September 2022. Occupying 10,000 square metres, it is expected to draw more than 500 international exhibiting brands as well as 15,000 physical attendees. Visitors, including architects, interior designers, retailers, agents and design savvy consumers from across Asia, are invited to draw inspiration, network and trade at this new 3-day event located in Singapore. It will be a premium, thoughtfully produced event, offering trend setting design and a glimpse into the future. Exhibiting brands will also be able to leverage this global coverage fully to ensure leadership positing and visibility.
Website: https://www.designfairasia.com/
EMERGE @ FIND Trailer: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-J9is81k_DMFZt_b1SUPU2v7XvWdYRB4/view
IG: @finddesignfairasia
FB: @finddesignfairasia
LinkedIn: FIND – Design Fair Asia
ABOUT SINGAPORE DESIGN WEEK
One of Asia’s premier design festivals, Singapore Design Week (SDW) returns 16-25 September 2022 with a brand new vision, exploring design through three defining festival pillars: Design Futures, Design Marketplace and Design Impact.
Design Futures focuses on the design of the future and the future of design, through the lens of forward-looking Singapore – where a more positive future is prototyped for Singapore and the world. Design Marketplace uncovers lifestyle trends from across the globe, with a spotlight on the fast-growing Southeast Asia region. Design Impact inspires with innovative and impactful design solutions that tackle society’s biggest questions and create a better world by design.
Organised by DesignSingapore Council, SDW is a celebration of creativity and innovation, , championing thought leadership and showcasing the best of design from Singapore and beyond in our UNESCO City of Design. Find out more at: https://sdw.sg.
