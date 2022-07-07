Protective Face Mask Market to cross a valuation of $ 28.2 billion by 2031

Protective Face Mask Market

Rising awareness of mask usage, owing to the ongoing pandemic is acting as a key driver for the protective face masks.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , USA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global protective face mask market. In terms of revenue, the global protective face mask market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global protective face mask market.

Protective face mask companies are expanding their product lines to meet the increasing demand for protective face mask products. Moreover, strong product innovation among protective face mask companies with newer features in protective face masks is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. In addition, companies are adopting latest technologies to provide extra benefits and more comfort to clients, and also to boost their own efficiencies. All this is expected to have a positive impact on the global protective face mask market during the forecast period.

Protective Face Mask Market: Key Segments

In terms of type, N95 respirators is expected to dominate the protective face mask market during the forecast period. Based on growth rate, face shields segment is expected to expand at a faster rate during the forecast period. The prominent COVID-19 scenario across the world is expected to drive the demand for protective face mask products during the forecast period. Governments have also regularized some guidelines regarding the usage of masks, which in turn propels the demand for protective face masks among hospitals, clinics, and public healthcare labs.

In terms of end-user, the personal/individual segment is anticipated to hold major share and maintain the share during the forecast period. Persistently increasing COVID-19 rates and the inclusion of Omicron has created a huge need for safety. In terms of distribution channel, the pharmacy segment contributed major revenue share to the global protective face mask market and is expected to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Protective Face Mask Market: Prominent Regions

Based on region, the global protective face mask market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and South America. Asia Pacific accounted for dominant share of the global protective face mask market in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Increasing awareness about masks and of prevention which is the only solution to beat the virus is one of the most important drivers of the global market. This factor is expected to have a positive impact on the global protective face mask market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to register the highest CAGR in the future in the global protective face mask market. Key players operating in the protective face mask market in the region are adopting new technologies to provide quality products to their customers. Increasing promotional activities are also expected to have a positive impact on the market in the region.

Protective Face Mask Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global protective face mask market are 3M, Cardinal Health, AlphaProTech, Honeywell International Inc., KCWW, DUPONT, Makrite, Moldex-Metric, Inc., Prestige Ameritech, and Shanghai Dasheng Healthcare Products Manufacturing Co., Ltd, among others.

