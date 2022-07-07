Malaysian International Food & Beverage Show (MIFB) to generate USD250 Million in Trade Opportunities Over 3-Days Event
Malaysia’s Largest F&B Trade Fair Partners With Foundation To Address Food Security Challenges
This year, we are expecting approximately USD250 million worth of trade deals to be discussed and generated as businesses and decision-makers gradually chart their way forward post Covid-19 pandemic”KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malaysian International Food & Beverage Trade Fair (MIFB) returns as an on-site event from 6 – 8 July 2022 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. The event will see the participation of over 200 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions. The 3-day event – Malaysia’s largest - expects to host over 10,000 trade visitors from around the globe as Malaysia eases its border control policy following the transition to the endemic phase post-Covid-19 pandemic.
Aptly themed “Future of Food Business”, MIFB 2022 will feature solutions, technologies and discussions focusing on the current challenges in the global food supply chain, from labour shortages in production and services to disruption of global logistics and rise in transportation costs. As one of the cornerstone exhibitions in the trade calendar, MIFB is set to play a significant role in shaping the future of the food and agriculture industry.
As food security becomes a top priority on the agenda of many governments and industry players, a key addition to MIFB 2022 is the strategic partnership between MIFB and the Thought For Food Foundation (TFF), a non-profit organisation empowering more than 30,000 next-generation leaders from over 175 countries to generate and scale breakthrough business ventures that build sustainable, inclusive, and resilient food systems.
Together with TFF, MIFB will feature a spectacular exhibition segment titled “The Future Food & AgTech Innovation Extravaganza”, where innovators and change-makers will showcase products & services that promise to revolutionize the way food is produced, such as vertical farming, alternative proteins, smart farming systems, and sustainable aquaculture. “MIFB has played a significant role in shaping the future of the food and agriculture industry in Malaysia and the region for over 20 years,” said Henri Tan, Event Director of MIFB. “Our partnership with TFF will provide access to the brightest minds of the next generation, creating opportunities for changemakers to build capabilities as well as generate policy incentives towards developing and scaling agrifood solutions to meet urgent local and global food challenges.”
To further push the innovation and sustainability agenda, MIFB 2022 will also feature an official announcement by Artem Ventures and PitchIN of an RM50 Million Neo-Consumer Fund to invest in ESG-focused ventures.
On the exhibition floor, this edition offers a diverse array of international offerings from new and established F&B manufacturers and suppliers. Not to be missed is the Korean pavilion, the largest ever in the event’s history, with over 400 square metres showcasing premium Korean beverages, condiments, confectioneries, fruits, herbal products, and ingredients. Other highlights from around the world include fresh apples from Poland, dried fruits and sweets from Turkey, Ceylonese tea from Sri Lanka, and much more.
Buyers and merchandisers will have the exclusive option to participate in one-to-one business matching sessions, where they can preview the full exhibitor line-up in advance and arrange meetings with key decision-makers to catalyse their business growth.
“As a premium food and beverage trade show, MIFB prides itself in enabling business opportunities for industry players. This year, we are expecting approximately USD250 million worth of trade deals to be discussed and generated as businesses and decision-makers gradually chart their way forward post Covid-19 pandemic,” added Henri Tan.
Visitors can also look forward to trade talks on relevant topics such as robust food safety management systems, challenges in supply chain management, and emerging superfoods, helmed by some of the top industry leaders in their fields. Meanwhile, Celebrity Chef Jasbir Kaur, a finalist from Masterchef Asia Season 1, will be back on stage to show off her chops in crafting delicious and healthy dishes at cooking demonstrations during the event.
MIFB 2022 is strongly supported by the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), an agency under the Ministry of Tourism and Culture Malaysia. MyCEB serves as a central hub to assist meeting and event planners to bid and stage international business events in Malaysia and acts as a conduit for national product development to all local as well as international organisers. Business Events are a catalyst for socio-economic growth and help to elevate the lives of the professional and local communities in Malaysia.
The exhibition is open to trade visitors only. To register or find out more about the event, visit www.mifb.com.my.
