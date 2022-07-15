Xgimi Horizon Pro vs Dangbei Mars Pro: which is better？
This article will review two projectors from Dangbei and Xgimi from several aspects to bring you some buying advice.NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facing various the projector, choosing a suitable projector for home may be difficult for almost person. A lot of people are puzzled by the question what is “how to define a projector is good? ” and “how to choose the best one ?”.
This article will review two projectors, which are Dangbei Mars Pro and Xgimi Horzion Pro. Hope this article will be able to offer some purchasing help to customers who want to buy a projector.
Appearance
As part of the home display, the appearance of the projector is also extremely important. Both Xgimi Horzion and Dangbei Mars Pro come in black compact square units. But in the details, both projectors have their distinctive design.
XGIMI Horizon Pro has a grayish-black color which measures 8.2 x 8.6 x 5.36 inches. It is surrounded by solid speaker mesh wraps, and there the lens is covered in the front of this projector. The left and the right sides have a simple “Sound by Harman/Kardon” label in the middle.
Dangbei Mars Pro has a unique design which is measuring 9.7 x 8.2 x 6.8 inches. It features a fascinating black color as the main color with an aircraft frame and 2.5D glass top cover. On the top left and bottom right of this projector, there is a gold 4k and Dangbei logo that adds a touch of color to the whole black projector and makes it look even more unique. Dangbei Mars Pro is made up of a glass IML suspension panel that has an aluminum frame with an aircraft-grade panel that is on the front. The projector consists of vents that are in the form of back and side panels for the dissipation of heat. The noise of this very projector can be reduced to as low as 24 dB which makes this projector to be even more convenient as compared to other projectors on the market. This feature furthermore, also helps in better air circulation as well as reducing the level of noise. All of these things make up for the excellent appearance this projector has and gives it an expression of a classy and innovative style and design.
Interface
It's worth mentioning that both projectors have a rich row of ports on the back. Let's take a look at what's included.
On the back of the XGIMI Horizon Pro is a row of ports covering, including a DC power socket, two USB ports, two HDMI ports, Ethernet, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a S/PDIF optical port.
Also on the back of the Dangbei Mars Pro, there is a row of connections which, from left to right, are: audio jack, two USB ports (Version 2.0)*2, and two HDMI input ports (eARC), S/PDIF, LAN, DC.
It's worth noting that both projectors have a built-in speaker, which not only saves the expense of buying an additional new speaker but also allows for more space in the room. Bringing you an audio-visual feast.
Picture Quality
The most necessary concern when buying a projector is its picture quality. Various people with an ample budget would like to get a 4K projector. And both of these projectors are 3840 x 2160 (4K) native resolution, providing a crisp, clear picture.
The XGIMI Horizon Pro offers 2200 ANSI lumen brightness while the Dangbei Mar Pro has 3200 ANSI lumen. The difference is obvious, and this is among the best projectors in the same price range. You'll be able to enjoy clear, bright movies even in the open daylight. Both projectors are equipped with HDR10+ HLG technology for more realistic films and richer colors.
It is important to note that the XGIMI Horizon Pro uses a traditional LED light source, while the Dangbei Mars Pro uses a high-end cinema-grade laser light source. As we all know, projectors with laser light are often brighter than their LED counterparts.
System
The XGIMI Horizon Pro uses Android 10.0 and is equipped with RAM 2GB + ROM 32GB, while the Dangbei Mars Pro has upgraded its system configuration with Emotn OS based on Android 9.0 and is equipped with RAM 4GB + ROM 128G. The large memory configuration allows for smoother operation and allows users to download more content.
The Horizon Pro has a built-in Google Play where users can download applications. The Emotn Store configured in the Dangbei Mars Pro is also a perfect replacement for Google Play, which can download applications without logging in and protects the user's privacy even more.
Both products have Auto Screen Alignment and Obstacle Avoidance technology, autofocus, auto keystone correction, and more intelligence to help users adjust the screen. Besides, Dangbei Mars Pro is specially equipped with an inductive eye protection function, when someone blocks the lens, the brightness of the projected light will be reduced to protect the human eye. The product has been certificated to the low blue light by the TÜV Rheinland, which can effectively filter out excessive harmful blue light, and reduce eye fatigue.
To Recap
Overall, both of these 4k projectors are great choices, but the overall configuration and performance of the Dangbei Mars Pro are superior to the XGIMI Horzion Pro in terms of review. If you want to buy a laser projector, then the Dangbei Mars Pro is the best choice because other brands of laser projectors are expensive, but the Dangbei Mars Pro is only $1,699. Get a laser projector at the lowest price and create the perfect private home theater.
Vera Cooper
Hangzhou Dangbei Network Technology Co.,Ltd.
mall@dangbei.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other