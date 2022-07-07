New Haven Barracks / Disorderly Conduct / Noise in the Nighttime
New Haven Barracks // Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5002104
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Mazzola
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802 – 388 - 4919
DATE/TIME: 07/06/2022 at approximately 2249 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Silver Road, Monkton, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Noise in the Nighttime
ACCUSED: Mark Guillemette
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, Vermont
VICTIM: Michael Casey
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/06/2022 at approximately 2259 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks were notified of a noise disturbance on Silver Street in the Town of Monkton. It was reported by Casey, that there was a loud beeping noise coming from a heavy equipment machine on Guillemette’s property. Troopers arrived on scene and noticed a loud noise coming from Guillemette’s property. Subsequent to the investigation, it was determined Guillemette was disturbing the peace by use of a noise maker. As such, he created a public annoyance and inconvenience when engaging in such behavior. Guillemette was ultimately charged with Disorderly Conduct and Noise in the Nighttime and issued citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court on August 15, 2022, at 1230 hours to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/15/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.