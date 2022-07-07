New Haven Barracks / Disorderly Conduct / Noise in the Nighttime

New Haven Barracks // Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5002104

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Mazzola

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802 – 388 - 4919

DATE/TIME: 07/06/2022 at approximately 2249 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Silver Road, Monkton, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Noise in the Nighttime

ACCUSED: Mark Guillemette

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, Vermont

VICTIM: Michael Casey

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/06/2022 at approximately 2259 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks were notified of a noise disturbance on Silver Street in the Town of Monkton. It was reported by Casey, that there was a loud beeping noise coming from a heavy equipment machine on Guillemette’s property. Troopers arrived on scene and noticed a loud noise coming from Guillemette’s property. Subsequent to the investigation, it was determined Guillemette was disturbing the peace by use of a noise maker. As such, he created a public annoyance and inconvenience when engaging in such behavior. Guillemette was ultimately charged with Disorderly Conduct and Noise in the Nighttime and issued citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court on August 15, 2022, at 1230 hours to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/15/2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

