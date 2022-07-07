Việt Nam contributes to UN Human Rights Council with specific initiatives: official

VIETNAM, July 7 - HÀ NỘI — Assistant to Minister of Foreign Affairs Đỗ Hùng Việt has spoken about the significance of the 50th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) which allows countries to brainstorm and propose solutions to a number of world issues.

He said the event, held in Geneva, Switzerland from June 13 to July 8, is an opportunity for leaders to discuss and propose solutions to various issues, including climate change and post-pandemic recovery.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the Minister’s assistant said the event is being held at a crucial time as the world reopens and recovers from the heavy impact of COVID-19.

Women’s rights are a priority at this meeting, with multiple sessions on gender equality, alongside adapting to climate change and recovery after the pandemic. Việt Nam has engaged in specific initiatives, especially those on climate change and the right to food, and issues regarding gender equality.

Việt Nam’s advocacy to dialogue and cooperation has drawn the attention of other countries, he said, adding that Việt Nam shared its experience in climate change response, COVID-19 combat and post-pandemic recovery to ensure social welfare and rights of its citizens in health care, economy, social affairs and education.

The country promotes women’s role in families, will continue to prioritise commitments to gender equality and women’s empowerment, and stands ready to cooperate with countries in this regard, Việt said.

Discussing a photo exhibition on ethnic groups and religions in Việt Nam held alongside the session, Việt said that the display introduces images of the country as well as its people and culture to the world.

The exhibition includes Việt Nam’s landscapes and sceneries, UNESCO-recognised heritage, and the 54 local ethnic groups in the areas they live in, with pictures capturing the harmonious life, heritage and cultural beauty, the customs of numerous ethnic communities in Việt Nam, as well as their freedom of belief and religion.

Việt added that through the exhibition, Việt Nam shows the world its diversity in ethnicity, culture and religion - especially to the multilateral diplomatic community in Geneva, a major centre gathering UN agencies working on human rights and humanitarian issues.

Việt Nam thereby can provide its partners and other nations a more profound understanding about the country, and deliver the message of the exhibition on unity in diversity, respect and understanding, dialogue and cooperation, ensuring equality and rights for all.

Although very diverse, Vietnamese ethnic, religious and non-religious groups all in harmony, together overcoming challenges throughout the course of history and heading towards a better future, Việt added.

As Việt Nam reopens, the exhibition is expected to introduce the images of the country to the international community, inviting people to visit and experience its uniqueness.

Within the framework of the session, the Vietnamese delegation met with the UNHRC President and Vice President, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Director General of the UN Office in Geneva, as well as the ambassadors and representatives of countries in Geneva.

At these meetings, the foreign countries and international organisations express their high regard to Việt Nam’s recent achievements, especially its efforts in dealing with difficulties and challenges induced by COVID-19 to better ensure human rights.

They shared the view that the harmony between the 54 ethnic groups and religious communities has helped Việt Nam reap such socio-economic achievements, and expressed their belief that once elected as a UNHRC member, Việt Nam will raise its voice to constructively and responsibly contribute to the council’s activities, as well as international efforts in protecting and promoting human rights, Việt said. — VNS