A total of 16 tubes of mixed samples tested positive as of 21:00 in the 5th round of Citywide NAT; Concerned NAT stations and sampling time announced

MACAU, July 7 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that the 5th round of Citywide NAT Programme has been launched at 09:00 today (6 July). As of 21:00 today (6 July), a total of 16 tubes of mixed samples have been tested positive.

The 16 tubes of samples concerned were collected at the following NAT stations and times:

NAT station Date Time Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium 6 July around 09:14, 09:48, 10:00 Macao Science and Technology University Hospital Stadium 6 July around 09:32 Venetian Cotai Arena A, B and C 6 July around 09:37 Tong Nam School (Secondary Section) 6 July around 09:54, 10:12 Macau Workers’ Children School (Kindergarten Section) 6 July around 10:01 Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium – Hall A, 1/F 6 July around 10:02, 11:28 StarWorld Hotel 6 July around 10:32 Sacred Heart Canossian College (English Section) 6 July around 10:50 Patene Activity Centre 6 July around 11:03 Sino-Portuguese Technical Professional School – Indoor Sports Hall 6 July around 11:33 Women’s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building 6 July around 11:45 Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion 6 July around 14:08

All the above stations have collected samples in accordance with the epidemic prevention instructions, and at present, all concerned stations have been cleaned and disinfected, and are now open to the public again.

The Centre assures citizens who went to get tested at the above locations and times that there is no need to worry, and appeals to them to carry out self-health management properly. Meanwhile, all people in Macao should undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT) every day after the day of sampling until 9 July, and upload the test result to the designated platform. Citizens feeling unwell can visit the hospital emergency for follow-up.