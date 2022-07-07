Statement from Mayor Bowser on the Medical Marijuana Self-Certification Emergency Amendment Act of 2022

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser signed into law the Medical Marijuana Self-Certification Emergency Amendment Act of 2022. Following the signing, the Mayor released the following statement:

“We have made it a priority over the years to build a more patient-centric medical marijuana program and this legislation builds on those efforts. We know that by bringing more medical marijuana patients into the legal marketplace in a timely manner and doing more to level the playing field for licensed medical marijuana providers, we can protect residents, support local businesses, and provide clarity to the community. I applaud the Council for moving forward this innovative solution to a complex issue, and I look forward to working with the Council and ABRA on permanent, more comprehensive medical marijuana legislation in the future.”

Social Media:

Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos