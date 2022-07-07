Replay partners with Monarch Films To Bring Acclaimed Films to Crypto Streaming Service Rewarded TV
Monarch Films brings thousands of hours of premium content to Rewarded TV, the streaming service that rewards viewers in crypto for watching movies and TV.
Web3 is an exciting new world that Hollywood is only beginning to explore, and we’re helping pioneer by making our quality proven content available on Rewarded TV, without any ads or subscriptions.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Replay, the blockchain video tracking & payments platform powering the web3 content economy, has today announced a content partnership with Monarch Films, a leading domestic and international entertainment content sales agency that distributes feature films, documentaries and TV Series to TV and Digital Platforms worldwide. The partnership sees Monarch Films’ large library of films and tv shows brought to Rewarded TV, an OTT streaming service powered by Replay blockchain technology to introduce new means of monetization to the streaming space.
— Arthur Skopinsky, CEO of Monarch Films
Monarch Films helps producers bring new lines of revenue to their content libraries, having delivered films and TV shows to Amazon Prime, Hulu, Tubi TV, Samsung TV and more. Premium content from Monarch Films includes hit shows that have aired on major platforms like HBO, Showtime, Discovery Channel, and National Geographic. Titles available on Rewarded TV include shows like Animal Attractions, At the Chef’s Table, and feature films including Conjuring: Book of the Dead. Their partnership with Replay indicates new opportunities for revenue generation for all content owners in the web3 space, with Rewarded TV introducing new payment models which are transformative to the digital TV space, going beyond traditional AVOD or SVOD.
Fans of Monarch Films’ productions can now enjoy some of their favorite content for free, without any ads or paying for a subscription. Additional content will also be available on a brand new “pay-as-you-go” model, where users can exchange the crypto they’ve earned on a minutes or hours-watched basis, taking advantage of Replay’s unique blockchain tracking protocol to ensure users pay only for exactly what they’ve watched - without needing to be locked into an expensive year-round subscription. Monarch Films also benefits directly from the Replay tracking protocol, being enabled with instant payments that are generated as soon as a video is viewed.
“We’re so excited to bring Monarch’s wide library of content to our users at Rewarded TV,” said Krish Arvapally, CEO of Replay. “The team at Monarch believes that great content deserves an audience beyond what mainstream television can provide. OTT services like Rewarded TV have the power to bring together niche audiences, and drive films to the communities they best serve. With Rewarded TV introducing all-new, more fair ways to pay and get paid for content in real time, we’re confident that we’ll be the key destination for those looking to enjoy the great films, tv shows and documentaries produced by Monarch.”
“Monarch is proud to support Replay with content as they build out new technologies that have the potential to change the digital TV landscape” said Arthur Skopinsky, CEO of Monarch Films. “Web3 is an exciting new world that Hollywood is only beginning to explore, and we’re looking forward to helping pioneer in the space by making our quality proven content available on Rewarded TV, without any ads or subscriptions.”
Rewarded TV is currently available in alpha, on all platforms and on www.rewarded.tv. To learn more about Monarch Films, please visit www.mfilms.com.
