Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of Galveston Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, June 21, 2022, in the Unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest.

At approximately 6:14 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, 24 -year-old David Cunningham, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).