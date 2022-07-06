Submit Release
Now Accepting Press Parking and Grandstand Coverage Requests for 2022 Du Quoin State Fair

ILLINOIS, July 6 - Requests should be made on company letterhead and include:

1. The number of parking passes that are needed.

2. The signature and title of the person submitting the credentials request.

3. A list of all WORKING MEDIA PERSONNEL, including job title and who will receive the parking passes.

4. What grandstand acts you would like to cover (providing the artist allows)


Please return request to isf.pressoffice@illinois.gov by August 22nd, 2022. A confirmation email will be sent once your request is received. Please note that media credentials are not issued on the spot. Therefore, please do not stop by the office without submitting a request first. You will be notified via email when your request has been approved.

As a reminder, press parking and grandstand credentials are limited to reporters, photographers, videographers and editors.


It is recommended that passes be picked up prior to the fair. Pick up for approved media passes will begin August 1st, 2022.

The Du Quoin State Fair Press Office is located in the Grandstand First Floor at 655 Executive Dr. It is open weekdays, except holidays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the fair, hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you have any questions, please contact the Du Quoin State Fair Press Office at (217) 524-1546.


Thank you for your coverage of the 2022 Du Quoin State Fair!


