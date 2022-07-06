ICC Approves Public Safety Improvements for Effingham County Rail Crossing

ILLINOIS, July 6 - Springfield, IL -On June 23rd, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a Stipulated Agreement requiring the installation of new automatic warning devices at the North 2200th Street highway-rail grade crossing of the Illinois Central Railroad's track near Dieterich in Bishop Township, Effingham County.
The total estimated cost of the signal design and installation is $343,818. ICC Staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund be used to pay 95% of the signal design and construction costs, in an amount not to exceed $336,627.
Illinois Central Railroad Company will pay 5% of the cost to design and install the new crossing warning devices, and the entire cost of future maintenance of the signals and circuitry.
All work is to be completed within twelve (12) months of the Order date.
"The addition of new automatic warning devices will improve safety at this location and that is good news for the community and anyone who utilizes the crossing. The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection Funds enables important rail safety projects such as this to advance," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.
To read Stipulated Agreement 2199 Docket No. T22-0081 click here
ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF) In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding towards project such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.
