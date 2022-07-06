ICC Approves Public Safety Improvements for Boone County Rail Crossing

Springfield, IL - In order to improve safety at a railroad crossing in Belvidere in Boone County, the Illinois Commerce Commission has approved a Stipulated Agreement requiring the installation of new automatic warning devices at the South Appleton Road (AAR/DOT #174475X, railroad milepost 79.39-CNWB) grade crossing of the Union Pacific Railroad Company's track.





The total estimated cost for the new automatic warning devices at the crossing is $255,133. ICC Staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund be used to pay 95%, not to exceed $242,376, of the costs to install the new automatic warning devices at the crossing. UP will pay all remaining installation costs, as well as all future costs to maintain the new warning devices.

All work is to be completed within twelve (12) months of the Order date.





"The addition of new automatic warning devices will improve safety at this location and that is good news for the community and anyone who utilizes the crossing. The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection Funds enables important rail safety projects such as this to advance," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.





Stipulated Agreement 2146 Docket No. T22-0080




