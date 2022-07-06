ICC Approves Public Safety Improvements for Boone County Rail Crossing

Springfield, IL - In order to improve safety at a railroad crossing in Belvidere in Boone County, the Illinois Commerce Commission has approved a Stipulated Agreement requiring the installation of new automatic warning devices at the South Appleton Road (AAR/DOT #174475X, railroad milepost 79.39-CNWB) grade crossing of the Union Pacific Railroad Company's track.
The total estimated cost for the new automatic warning devices at the crossing is $255,133. ICC Staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund be used to pay 95%, not to exceed $242,376, of the costs to install the new automatic warning devices at the crossing. UP will pay all remaining installation costs, as well as all future costs to maintain the new warning devices.
All work is to be completed within twelve (12) months of the Order date.
"The addition of new automatic warning devices will improve safety at this location and that is good news for the community and anyone who utilizes the crossing. The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection Funds enables important rail safety projects such as this to advance," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.
To read Stipulated Agreement 2146 Docket No. T22-0080 click here.
ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF) In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding towards project such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.
