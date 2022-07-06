ICC Approves Public Safety Improvements for DeWitt County Rail Crossing

ILLINOIS, July 6 - Springfield, IL- On June 23rd, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a Stipulated Agreement requiring the installation of new automatic warning devices and approach grade improvement at the Prairie Chapel Road highway-rail grade crossing of Illinois Central Railway's Company track located near Farmer City in Santa Anna Township, DeWitt County.





The total estimated cost of the signal design and installation is $327,927. ICC Staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund be used to pay 95% of the signal design and construction costs, in an amount not to exceed $311,531.





Illinois Central Railroad Company will pay 5% of the cost to design and install the new crossing warning devices, and the entire costs of future maintenance of the signals and circuitry. The Township will make improvements to the existing east and west highway approaches. GCPF funds will be used to pay 100% of the approach improvement design and construction costs, not to exceed $55,440. The Township will continue to maintain both highway approaches with Township funds.





All work is to be completed within twelve (12) months of the Order date.





"The addition of new automatic warning devices and improvements to the approaches will improve safety at this location and that is good news for the community and anyone who utilizes the crossing. The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection Funds enables important rail safety projects such as this to advance," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.





To read Stipulated Agreement 2197 Docket No. T22-0082 click here



