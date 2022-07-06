ICC Approves Highway-Rail Crossing Improvements for Peoria Coun

ILLINOIS, July 6 - Springfield, Illinois - The Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved a Stipulated Agreement to improve public safety at four highway-rail grade crossings of the Iowa Interstate Railroad's track in Peoria County. New automatic flashing light signals and gates will be installed at the IAIS crossings at Holiday Harbor Road near Chillicothe (AAR/DOT #603930A, railroad milepost 144.58), East Washington Street near Rome (AAR/DOT #603931G, railroad milepost 145.33), East Knox Street near Rome (AAR/DOT #603932N, railroad milepost 145.58) and River Beach Drive near Mossville (AAR/DOT #603935J, railroad milepost 148.35).





The total combined estimated cost for the new automatic devices at the four crossings is $1,200,000. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund be used to pay up to 95% of the signal design and installation costs, not to exceed $1,140,000. IAIS will pay all remaining signal design and installation costs, and all future operating and maintenance costs related to the new automatic warning devices at the crossings.





"Keeping pedestrians, motorists and rail employees safe near and around railroad tracks is a top priority for the ICC. The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection funds enables important rail safety projects like these to move forward, and that's a win for everyone who uses the crossings," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.





All work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the Order date.





To read Stipulated Agreement 2219 in Docket No. T22-0079 click here.



