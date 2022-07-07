PDFin Certified for AutoCAD 2023 and Adds Support for Legacy Autodesk Programs

Use PDFin from the AutoCAD toolbar to select a PDF drawing to open and edit.

The PDF file precisely matches the original PDF when opened in AutoCAD

Visual Integrity’s PDFin Adds PDF Editing to all AutoCAD Versions Released Since 2001

Even if you use an old version of AutoCAD, you can now open and edit PDF drawings as easily as native CAD files.”
— Jean Haney, Co-Founder and CEO of Visual Integrity
PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visual Integrity released PDFin version 2023 to support the newest version of AutoCAD. Certified by Autodesk and available in the AutoCAD App Store, the plugin supports all versions of AutoCAD from 2002 through the present as well as other Autodesk programs like Revit and Inventor.

PDFin opens files ready for editing in AutoCAD. It can be accessed from the AutoCAD toolbar or used via the command line. In addition, PDFin adds editing to versions of AutoCAD where it is absent (2017 and earlier) and enhances the standard PDF feature in newer versions of AutoCAD.

PDFin replaces tracing or manually redrawing a PDF file with fast, reliable vector extraction. Using advanced object-recognition to create compound CAD objects, PDFin delivers an accurate DWG drawing that is true to the original, complete with all layers and attributes.

The suggested retail price is $59, with a special price of $39 through September 2022. PDFin is available on the Autodesk App Store or from Visual Integrity. It requires an Autodesk product to run, and a free trial is available.

About

Visual Integrity leads the way with solutions that convert, create and modify PDF. With an emphasis on drawings, designs, and other graphic content, our products range from simple Microsoft Office add-ins to powerful desktop programs and PDF developer tools.

