ICC Approves Highway-Rail Crossing Improvements for Olney

Springfield, IL - The Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved four separate highway-rail crossing improvement projects for the City of Olney. The Stipulated Agreements call for CSX Transportation to install automatic warning devices at each of the four crossing locations.


The crossings include:

  • Whittle Avenue highway-rail grade crossing of CSX Transportation's main track (AAR/DOT# 152868U, Railroad milepost BC-220.17);
  • Whittle Avenue highway-rail crossing of CSX Transportation's spur track (AAR/DOT# 153530M, railroad milepost BC-219.96);
  • Fair Street highway-rail crossing of CSX Transportation's tracks (AAR/DOT #152867M, railroad milepost BC-220.10); and the
  • Morgan Street highway-rail grade crossing of CSX Transportation's tracks (AAR/DOT #152866F, railroad milepost BC-219.99).


The new warning devices at the adjacent Whittle Avenue crossings will be interconnected to ensure the signals work in concert with each other. In addition, CSX will install new crossing surfaces at the Morgan Street and Fair Street crossings.


The total estimated costs of the signal design and installation at the four crossings is $2,232,999. The Staff of the ICC recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund be used to pay 95% of the total signal design and construction costs in a total amount not to exceed $2,121,350. The total estimated cost of the materials, asphalt and traffic control for the crossing surfaces is $216,363. GCPF will be used to pay 100% of those costs. CSX will be responsible for any costs associated with the future maintenance of the signals and circuitry. No work or maintenance responsibility is required of the City for the crossing warning devices.


"The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection Funds to make these needed improvements will go far in keeping pedestrians, motorists and rail employees safe at these crossings," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.


All work is to be completed within 18 months from the Order date.


Click here to read Stipulated Agreement 2141 for T22-0066, click here for Stipulated Agreement 2202 for T22-0067, Stipulated Agreement 2203 for T22-0068 is here and here for Stipulated Agreement 2204 for T22-0069.


ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF) In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding towards project such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.

