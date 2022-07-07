Bilingual Telephone Town Hall for I-11 PEL Study, July 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Las Vegas, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) will host a bilingual telephone town hall on Thursday, July 7, at 5:30 p.m. for the Interstate 11 (I-11) Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study for the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The telephone town hall has been organized primarily for audiences without wifi or internet access.

Together, NDOT and the FHWA have released the draft PEL report that analyzes two potential corridors, a Western and Central, for I-11 through the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The study recommends the Central Corridor (I-515 and US 95) as the preferred I-11 corridor through the Las Vegas metropolitan area, between the Henderson Interchange (at I-215 and I-515) and the vicinity of Kyle Canyon Road on US 95. The call will provide answers to the community’s questions and help identify potential study impacts in an effort to meet diverse regional transportation needs.



The telephone town hall accompanies the virtual public meeting, available at i11nv.com, which was launched last month and is ongoing through July 22 at 5 p.m. The community can learn more about the study and provide input that is key to finalizing the PEL report and future of I-11 for Las Vegas. The community is encouraged to participate and provide feedback through the study’s public involvement opportunities listed below.

BILINGUAL TELEPHONE TOWN HALL

Date: Thursday, July 7, 2022

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.



Phone In (Toll-free numbers):

English: 833-589-2166

En Español: 833-589-2167



Meeting Details: Telephone town halls are meant to simulate in-person town halls using a large conference call. Participants who join the call (provided in English or Spanish) will be receive a brief overview and recap of the I-11 PEL study. Those who would like to ask questions or submit input will have an opportunity to speak directly with the study team.



VIRTUAL PUBLIC MEETING

Through July 22, 2022, at 5 p.m.

i11nv.com

The virtual public meeting will remain available at i11nv.com until 5 p.m. on Friday, July 22. The virtual public meeting offers key study information while also providing multiple ways for the public to submit comments and questions to the study team.



Comments may also be provided:

o Leave comments on the Study hotline at 702-472-8018

o Submit via email to info@i11nv.com

o Or finally through mail in letters:

Sent to attention: David Bowers, P.E., Project Manager

123 E. Washington Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89101

You can also review the full draft PEL Report in-person at several convenient, public locations:

o Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive

o Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Pkwy

o Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive

o Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada, 600 S. Grand Central Parkway

o Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave



Comments will be collected and reviewed by the Study Team for consideration in the final PEL report.

Attendees that may require assistance or special accommodations to view the virtual public meeting, or to find out how to view hard copies of the draft PEL report, please contact Cassie Mlynarek, NDOT Public Involvement Specialist, at (702) 232-5288.

