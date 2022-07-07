Journal of the National Cancer Institute Publishes Expert Letter Questioning Report of No Brain Cancer from Cell Phones
Leading Yale physician, former director of NIEHS and environmental health experts caution that "million women" cell phone cancer study is flawed
This study is not proof of safety. There is enough published research to support stronger regulations. The public needs to know that cell phones should not be held close to the head and body.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Journal of the National Cancer Institute has published a letter from distinguished experts disputing the Oxford million women study claiming no link between cell phone use and brain cancer. The new letter lays out why the Oxford report was deeply flawed. Noting that substantial credible research links cell phone radiofrequency radiation to cancer, the authors conclude that “state of the art studies signal the need for the public to reduce exposures to radiofrequency radiation now.”
— Linda Birnbaum, Ph.D., former director NIEHS
The experts include the former director of the National Institute for Environmental Health Sciences Linda Birnbaum, Ph.D.; Hugh Taylor, M.D., chief of obstetrics and gynecology, Yale-New Haven Hospital; Paul Ben-Ishai, Ph.D. Department of Physics, Ariel University and Devra Davis, Ph.D., MPH, epidemiologist and toxicologist who studies radiation impacts. Davis is also president of Environmental Health Trust.
Dr. Birnbaum and other experts point out that the Oxford study of post-menopausal women provides false safety assurances and is “fatally flawed and designed in a way that cannot evaluate cell phone cancer risk.” They also note that numerous human and animal studies (https://ehtrust.org/health-effects-of-cell-phones-and-wireless-radiation-published-credible-science/) have found significant evidence linking cell phone radiation and cancer. Consequently, they recommend the public reduce exposure to cell phone and wireless radiation, especially for children.
“Studies that rely on outdated data are dangerous in the fact they don’t consider how people use cell phones today. Many of today’s users are on the cell phone hours a day and what is termed as ‘heavy use’ in 2011 is low use today,” said Davis who is also president of Environmental Health Trust and Fellow of the American College of Epidemiology. “When this study was originally started, some were still using flip phones.”
“Wrong ages, wrong questions, wrong exposure information. Combining the numbers of brain cancers in older women reporting daily use and infrequent use of phones substantially lowers the chances of finding a real effect and tells us nothing about younger people that remain the greatest users of these devices," Davis explained.
The Oxford study originally was designed to evaluate hormone replacement therapy and asked only two questions over a period of a decade in median years 2001 and 2011–did a woman report “never”, “ever” or “daily” cell phone use. When followed through the U.K National Health Services databases, women who used the phone once daily were lumped together with those who used the phone for hours a day. When this group of cellphone “users” was compared to those who reported never using a phone, no statistically significant associations were detected between reported phone use and brain cancer.
Experts pointed out that the study was on older women, most of whom use phones under 30 minutes a week and thus of little relevance for evaluating risks to teens and children using cell phones all day long. One of the study’s researchers, Kirstin Pirie, confirmed that the study did not assess risk from higher exposures stating, “...Only 18% of phone-users reported talking on a mobile phone for 30 minutes or more each week. As such, we were unable to assess the risks associated with considerably greater levels of exposure.”
Birnbaum, who recently retired as director of the National Institute for Environmental Health Sciences is the recent recipient of the Yale School of Public Health’s prestigious Winslow Medal. She is also the former president of the Society of Toxicology. Birnbaum stated, ”Carefully controlled experimental rodent studies from the U.S. National Toxicology Program experiments provide clear evidence that current levels of cellphone radiation can induce DNA and cardiac damage, as well as cancer. We cannot dismiss these findings in light of the continuing expansion of exposures to wireless radiation from phones and other devices at all age groups.”
"This study is not proof of safety,” Birnbaum said. "There is enough published research to support stronger regulations. The public needs to know that cell phones should not be held close to the head and body. Health agencies should issue clear recommendations to the public on how to minimize everyday exposures from cell phones, wireless devices and ‘smart’ things."
