Trungnam SMC helps ship super-heavy goods with volume of 2,500 tonnes

VIETNAM, July 6 -  

HÀ NỘI — Trungnam SMC, one of the leading companies in providing solutions for transporting super-heavy goods in Việt Nam, has cooperated with Roll Group to transport super-huge goods with a volume of up to 2,461 tonnes at the Hyundai Việt Nam shipyard.

According to the firm, super-heavy goods' huge size and weight require absolute high-technical and safety requirements during transportation. Therefore, Trungnam SMC has mobilised experienced personnel and the most modern specialised equipment to participate in this load-in project.

The SPMT (self-propelled modular transport) equipment was put into use in the process of transporting goods from the ship onto the wharf and then to the final installation position.

Trungnam SMC used 48 SPMT Scheuerle axles in combination with Roll Group's SPMT 48. In total, 96 axles and 7PPU were utilised. The work was carried out extremely carefully and thoroughly in each operation to ensure absolute safety.

The firm said the safety factor for personnel and goods was a top priority and calculated every detail before implementation. With modern equipment and a team of skilled and experienced engineers, Trungnam SMC cooperated with Roll Group to complete the job safely and on schedule.

As one of the leading companies in providing solutions for transporting super-heavy goods according to specific characteristics, the firm aims to best ensure safety and cost savings as well as to be a trusted partner to serve customers.

TNSMC is committed to making projects successful, no matter how big or small. This project is another milestone on the company's track record, adding to other projects Trungnam SMC participated in, such as transportation and load-out of a 4,200-ton oil and gas Jacket at PTSC Vung Tau port, transporting wind turbine equipment and transformers in 2022. 

TNSMC is committed to becoming the No 1 Transport and Heavylift Trusted partner in the country. — VNS

 

 

