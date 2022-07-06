Submit Release
Alexander Novak's condolences on the death of OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo

RUSSIA, July 6 - I express my deep, sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo. Mr Barkindo was a brilliantly educated economist, industrialist and manager.

Mr Barkindo dedicated many years of his professional life to the development of the oil and gas industry in his native Nigeria and he was a member of Nigeria's OPEC Economic Commission for 15 years. In his capacity as the OPEC Secretary General, he made a considerable contribution to shaping a united position among the member states in terms of energy policy and provision of affordable energy resources to consumers. He was one of the initiators of the OPEC+ agreement to adjust oil production, which has been successfully balancing the global oil market for several years. He promoted OPEC's cooperation with Russia and advocated a constructive dialogue with our country.

In my memory, Mr Barkindo will always remain a great professional, a true friend of Russia and a true patriot of his country, a good-natured person and an interesting interlocutor.

