South Korean hotel chain opens in Nha Trang

VIETNAM, July 6 -  

NHA TRANG — South Korean hotel management company CHI Hospitality International has inaugurated a Stay7 International Hotel in the central city of Nha Trang to take the opportunity from the recovery of the country’s tourism industry.

Stay7 International Hotel Nha Trang has 203 luxuriously designed rooms at 65 Trần Quang Khải in the heart of Nha Trang City. There is a modern swimming pool on the 28th floor, ranked as one of the city's five most beautiful swimming pools.

Currently, CHI Company Group has businesses in Việt Nam, such as in Hà Nội and HCM City, including financial/real estate, manufacturing, industrial logistics, and hotels.

They are actively carrying out investment/operation projects in resort development in Đà Lạt and Phú Thọ Province, 5-star hotels in Đà Nẵng City, and residence buildings with about 320 rooms in Thái Nguyên Province.

 

Stay7 International has been doing business in many areas of Asia, such as Seocho, Yeouido, Mapo, Seoul, Suwon in South Korea, a Beijing branch in China, Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng and now Nha Trang in Việt Nam. It is a familiar brand with South Korean customers and is expected to be a favourite hotel chain in Việt Nam.

CEO of CHI, Seo Jae-myung, said: "This is the first case of introducing a South Korean hotel brand and management such as 'Stay7' in cooperation with a Vietnamese hotel. We plan to expand the operation to 10 locations, including HCM City, within the next 1-2 years.

“Outside, we are continuously promoting regional expansion in Việt Nam, and internally, we are making efforts to change and innovate to provide the best hotel service in the world.”

The positioning is at a midpoint between the local 5-star local hotel market and the global chain hotel market, with the target market focused on South Koreans, especially FIT (individual reservation customers).

“We plan to form a specialised market that provides the best service while maintaining reasonable prices by targeting the niche market between local 5-star hotels and global 5-star hotels. We are full of the aspiration and confidence to compete with our competitors,” Jae-myung said. — VNS

