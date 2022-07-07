Official Portrait of Former Lieutenant Governor Vaughn Solomon Schofield Unveiled

CANADA, July 7 - Released on July 6, 2022

Today, Premier Scott Moe joined former Lieutenant Governor Vaughn Solomon Schofield to unveil her official portrait at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina.

"As Saskatchewan's Lieutenant Governor, Ms. Solomon Schofield embodied the dedication and thoughtfulness we have come to expect from this role," Premier Scott Moe said. "I am grateful for this opportunity to recognize her steadfast support of our province, country and the Crown."

Painted by renowned Canadian artist Phil Richards, the portrait took three and a half months of work over the span of a 25-month period. The portrait features Ms. Solomon Schofield in a blue dress, which complements her vibrant eyes and holding her family bible, a precious heirloom. She is standing in her Vice-Regal office, also featuring portraits of The Queen and her family, along with a bouquet of western red lilies. Richards also painted the official Diamond Jubilee Portrait of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II which is currently on display at Government House in Regina.

Provincial Secretary Tim McLeod officially accepted the portrait into the Legislative Building Art Collection, which has more than 200 pieces, including portraits, busts, sculptures, murals, and photographs. The painting will hang in the Legislative Building's Qu'Appelle Gallery.

Vaughn Solomon Schofield served as Saskatchewan's 21st Lieutenant Governor from 2012-2018.

