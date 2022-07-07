Guadalupe Road closed near I-10 for two weeks starting July 11

PHOENIX – As part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, Guadalupe Road will be closed in both directions between Pointe Parkway and Calle Sahuaro from 4 a.m. Monday, July 11, through 8 p.m. Monday, July 25th, as crews install storm drains.

During this two-week closure, the Guadalupe Road bridge over Interstate 10 will be closed to all users.

Detours

Westbound Detour: Use southbound Kyrene Road to westbound Elliot Road to northbound 48th Street/Pointe Parkway to access Guadalupe Road west of the closure.

Eastbound Detour: Use southbound 48th Street/Pointe Parkway to eastbound Elliot Road to northbound Kyrene Road to access Guadalupe Road east of the closure.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.