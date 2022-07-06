(Subscription required) “It’s important to me that people don’t walk away thinking they either weren’t heard or that they are confused,” Miesfeld said. Most of her cases involve pro per defendants. She said she tries to make them comfortable in court while not allowing them to run off on tangents.
You just read:
Judicial Profile: San Diego County Court Commissioner Corinne C. Miesfeld
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.