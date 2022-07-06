Submit Release
Judicial Profile: San Diego County Court Commissioner Corinne C. Miesfeld

(Subscription required) “It’s important to me that people don’t walk away thinking they either weren’t heard or that they are confused,” Miesfeld said. Most of her cases involve pro per defendants. She said she tries to make them comfortable in court while not allowing them to run off on tangents.

