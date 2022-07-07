Healthy Kids Running Series Launches 'Flavor Dash' With Celebrity Chef Aaron McCargo Jr.
A new online video series showcasing easy and healthy recipes for busy familiesTHORNTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthy Kids Running Series (HKRS) is excited to announce a new healthy eating campaign called Flavor Dash with celebrity chef Aaron McCargo Jr.. The campaign is a video series of quick and healthy recipes for families with that “Get Up and Go” lifestyle, and highlights HKRS’s continued advocacy for children’s health and wellness through exercise and nutrition.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Chef Aaron McCargo Jr. for our Flavor Dash launch. Our mutual goal is to be able to provide quick, healthy, and delicious recipes that even your two year old can help make.” says Tamara Conan, Vice President of Healthy Kids Running Series. “Teaching our youth about healthy eating starts by involving them in the meal process, these are life long skills to build upon. Studies have shown the overall physical and emotional benefits of eating together as a family around the dinner table, why not start in the kitchen!”
“Working with young kids in the kitchen to demonstrate how we can take simple affordable ingredients and make a delicious flavorful quick snack or meal is always exciting for me. Flavor Dash can help busy parents like myself create quick, easy, flavorful meals and snacks with no stress.” says Chef Aaron McCargo Jr., former winner of The Next Food Network Star, host of “Big Daddy’s House” for 6 seasons, and a regular expert on the popular Paramount Network show, “Bar Rescue”. “I’m grateful I had the chance to work with the HKRS and Brand Enchanting teams to showcase and create a fun food experience for kids. When you can buy simple ingredients, follow a simple recipe, and get the kids involved, to me the race is won!”
President and CEO of Brand Enchanting Media, Nichelle Pace, joined in on the excitement. “Our production team really enjoyed creating this campaign for our partners at HKRS. As a mom who raised two (2) very active boys, having time to prepare meals after a day of work, school, and sports activities was an on-going challenge and I’m honored that we have the opportunity to amplify HKRS’s mission by creating useful and realistic healthy recipe content for busy parents and kids.”
Beyond Flavor Dash, HKRS hosts bi-annual five-week programs in 41 states across the U.S. for children ages 2 to 14. Every spring and fall, children participate in age-appropriate races and gain exposure to various avenues for maintaining overall health.
Watch Flavor Dash with Chef Aaron McCargo Jr. at https://healthykidsrunningseries.org/flavordash/
###
About Healthy Kids Running Series
Healthy Kids Running Series impacts more than 60,000 youth runners in 300+ communities across the United States. Healthy Kids Running Series engages communities and families by providing an inclusive youth running experience, inspiring kids to believe in themselves and lead active healthy lifestyles. Learn more at www.HealthyKidsRunningSeries.org.
About Chef Aaron McCargo Jr.
Aaron McCargo Jr. competed on and won season four of The Next Food Network Star, winning his own Food Network show. Big Daddy’s House ranked as the number one “In the Kitchen” weekend show during its initial six-episode run. Food Network renewed the show for five more seasons. On Big Daddy’s House, Aaron shared his passion for big, bold flavors and fun, family cooking. Learn more at https://www.aaronmccargo.com/.
About Brand Enchanting Media
Brand Enchanting Media is a young, nimble agency built by expert creatives and ad agency pros with extensive lifestyle marketing and agency backgrounds from Madison Ave. to L.A. The agency’s core talent brings over 60+ years of combined expertise and has worked with regional and national brands and companies such as O’Neill Vintners & Distillers, Hendrick’s Gin, Healthy Kids Running Series, New Jersey Economic Development Authority, The Camden Business Association, KLYR Rum and more. Learn more at https://brandenchanting.com/.
Nhandi Singleton
Brand Enchanting Media
+1 856-295-1802
email us here
Healthy Kids Running Series – Flavor Dash Buffalo Chicken Bites