Funding supports six francophone initiatives in B.C.

CANADA, July 6 - Six non-profit organizations will receive funding to enhance services and resources in French and promote linguistic vitality of the francophone community in British Columbia.

A total of $250,000 is directed at projects that will create educational material in French, foster arts and culture, strengthen economic development and tourism, promote the recruitment and retention of French-speaking child care practitioners, and support francophone women in the process of separation or divorce.

“We are proud to partner with six respected non-profit organizations to better serve the needs identified by our francophone communities,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health and Responsible for Francophone Affairs. “I look forward to seeing the positive results these projects will have on the lives of francophones, francophiles, communities and businesses.”

The initiatives receiving financial support are:

Support for child care training, recruitment and retention

Organization: Fédération des parents francophones de Colombie-Britannique

Funding: $78,600

Description: This funding will help promote the recruitment and retention of francophone child care practitioners who are interested in pursuing training while allowing them to continue working in the sector.

Enhancement of the tourism sector and businesses

Organization: Société de développement économique de la Colombie-Britannique

Funding: $54,600

Description: This funding will assist francophone tourism businesses with recruitment, marketing, online presence and growth strategies. The goal is to help francophone businesses continue to adapt post-pandemic and assist with economic recovery and resilience.

Planet Protector Academy: Keep Cool! (French version)

Organization: DreamRider Productions Society

Funding: $47,000

Description: This digital, multimedia initiative responds to the demand for environmental classroom material in French. Planet Protector Academy: Keep Cool! inspires elementary school children to become "climate superheroes"and go on missions to change environmental habits at home and in their communities.

Together for a fair justice for all

Organization: Réseau-Femmes Colombie-Britannique

Funding: $35,600

Description: Women do not always have the financial independence to access help, especially when they are in distress and possibly in a relationship that could fall into a cycle of violence. This funding will create a community plan for affordable legal and psychological assistance support for francophone women who are in the process of separation or divorce.

Early years theatre season

Organization: Théâtre la Seizième

Funding: $24,600

Description: The professional Vancouver theatre company in collaboration with La Maison Théâtre, a specialized theatre troupe from Quebec, will produce a series of French-language plays targeting children six years and younger. The plays aim to stimulate curiosity and contribute to the development of French language and expression.

2022 Victoria Film Festival

Organization: Victoria Independent Film & Video Festival

Funding: $9,600

Description: This funding will allow the Victoria Film Festival (VFF) to expand its French-Canadian and international French content during the 10-day festival. VFF is a platform for Québécois and international French independent filmmakers and media artists to present their work.

Quick Facts:

The provincial funding is part of a five-year commitment made in Budget 2018, totalling $1.25 million for French-language services.

Over the past four years, $1 million has been distributed to assist 17 initiatives in priority areas such as health, early learning and child care, prevention of violence against women, historical record preservation, and access to French resources and community information for young families with children.

French is one of Canada’s two official languages.

In addition to being home to thousands of French-speaking citizens, British Columbia welcomes and hosts many French-speaking domestic and international visitors, students and workers - all of whom contribute to the social, cultural, linguistic and economic richness of the province.

The Government of British Columbia will co-chair the annual meeting of the Minister’s Council on the Canadian Francophonie in 2023.

Learn More:

For a list of projects supported by provincial funding, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/british-columbians-our-governments/organizational-structure/office-of-the-premier/intergovernmental-relations-secretariat/francophone-affairs-program/fap-funded-projects-en.pdf