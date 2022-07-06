Village of Masset receives StrongerBC rural development grants

CANADA, July 6 - People living in Masset and the surrounding Haida Gwaii region will benefit from three new infrastructure projects focused on bolstering tourism and local food production operations.

This will be done through nearly $1 million in StrongerBC rural development grants.

“Building resilient communities and supporting rural economic development as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic is a key part of our StrongerBC Economic plan,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation. “Through this funding, the Village of Masset and Old Massett Village Council will be able to create more jobs and provide invaluable services for the residents who rely on them.”

The Province is providing more than $540,000 to the Village of Masset for the Masset seaplane terminal and boat launch upgrade. The funding supports the replacement of the existing seaplane float and access ramp in Masset Harbour and will include the installation of a float for the nearby public boat launch.

The Village of Masset is also benefiting from $50,000 for the Masset Market Finishings project. The funding will provide interior and exterior finishings and kitchen equipment to the Masset Market, which will be the future home of the Masset farmer’s market as well as a studio and gallery space for the Masset artisans co-operative.

“Here in the Village of Masset, we know how important economic diversification is,” said Barry Pages, mayor, Village of Masset. “Thanks to this funding, our village is receiving a welcomed facelift that will enhance the region for years to come.”

In addition, the Province is providing nearly $370,000 to the Old Massett Village Council’s year-round food-growing project. The project will purchase, install and run a commercial hydroponics greenhouse operation, which will help strengthen local food security for all community members.

“Supporting communities with what they know they need is key to building a thriving and diverse rural network of communities. These new supports for the Village of Masset and Old Massett Village Council, as well as surrounding area’s farmers’ markets, shared artistic spaces, transportation hubs and year-round greenhouses, are all great examples,” said Roly Russell, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural and Regional Development. “I’m pleased we’re able to help these local champions diversify and expand the local economy, and to build resiliency and add energy into the local food-production system.”

The StrongerBC Economic Plan moves British Columbia forward by tackling the challenges of today, while growing an economy that works for everyone.

The plan builds off B.C.’s strong economic recovery and works to address two long-standing challenges – inequality and climate change – by closing the skills gap, building resilient communities, and helping businesses and people transition to clean-energy solutions. The plan sets two main goals for the province – inclusive growth and clean growth – and puts forward six missions to keep B.C. on track.

Quotes:

Donald Edgars, Chief Councillor, Old Massett Village Council –

“For G̱aw Tlaagee, Old Massett, introducing a hydroponic greenhouse creates a more sustainable way to grow crops year round and embark on new commercial endeavours that will greatly benefit our community. We re-learned how vulnerable we are with food sovereignty through COVID-19, and being dependent on the ferries and economic shifts. This will help us create a new economy and bring our next generation a new way of self-sustaining.”

Jennifer Rice, MLA for North Coast –

“These upgrades will not only benefit the local residents but also boost tourism, create new jobs and help strengthen the economy across all of Haida Gwaii. These are key investments for a region that was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Learn More:

Learn more about the StrongerBC Economic Plan: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/plan