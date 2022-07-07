Hawaii Medical College Launches a New Website
We believe that the new website and our marketing efforts will help us reach more potential students. They can complete their training for in-demand, well paying positions in as little as 15 months.”HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hawaii Medical College (HMC) has launched a new website to better tell its story and to inform potential students, current students, and alumni about what is happening at the college and in the industry. Hawaii Medical College offers Diploma and Degree programs for careers in the healthcare field. Now, more than ever the need for Medical Assistants, Nurse Aides, Billing & Coding as well as Business & IT personnel is at an all-time high.
— Ashton Cudjoe, President & CEO, Hawaii Medical College
A vocational education at Hawaii Medical College helps graduates find employment with in-demand, stable careers in healthcare. The loss of a number of vocational schools in recent years has left local medical centers, clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies with fewer candidates to choose from for their many open positions. Hawaii Medical College recognizes the need and is working to increase enrollment to help.
“We believe that the new website and our marketing efforts will help us reach more potential students with our message,” stated Ashton Cudjoe, President & CEO of Hawaii Medical College. “Students can complete their training for in-demand, well paying positions in as little as 15 months.”
Currently, Hawaii Medical College programs include Clinical Medical Assistant, Healthcare Administration Billing & Coding, Advanced Nurse Aide, and Business Administration & IT. Diploma level programs can be completed in 15 months, while Degree Programs take 24 months. Students can enroll at any time. The dedicated HMC staff helps at every step of the enrollment process, from the admissions forms to attaining financial aid — and as students progress through their programs.
As an online and in-person college, students have the flexibility they need to attend class from home or anywhere that works for them. HMC also offers students the use of a laptop computer, Microsoft Office 365 software, and the training they need to use them effectively. Once they graduate, the computer is theirs to keep.
HMC partners with hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare providers to place graduates into jobs across the state. HMC new graduates and alumni are always highly sought after in Hawaii’s medical facilities.
To learn more visit: hmi.edu
About Hawaii Medical College
Opened in May 2007, Hawaii Medical College is Hawaii’s largest and most successful locally owned career institution. Hawaii Medical College provides a supportive and care-oriented learning environment for students. Its professional staff trains students to be successful in a variety of careers from medical assistants, medical billing and coding to office assistants, nurse aides, bookkeepers, and IT support technicians. The college provides support and guidance to a variety of students from military veteran to high-school graduates ensuring that they are successful in their chosen careers. Each year the college reports program completions of between 200 – 400, high certification pass rates and placement rates. The mission of Hawaii Medical College is to provide a supportive environment where staff and students develop the necessary talents to be successful in their chosen careers.
