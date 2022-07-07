Submit Release
News Search

There were 880 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,538 in the last 365 days.

Hawaii Medical College Launches a New Website

Hawaii Medical College Logo

Hawaii Medical College Logo

HMC Student Billing & Coding

HMC Student Billing & Coding

HMC Student Medical Assisting

HMC Student Medical Assisting

To Tell Its Story and Help Prospective Students Apply

We believe that the new website and our marketing efforts will help us reach more potential students. They can complete their training for in-demand, well paying positions in as little as 15 months.”
— Ashton Cudjoe, President & CEO, Hawaii Medical College
HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hawaii Medical College (HMC) has launched a new website to better tell its story and to inform potential students, current students, and alumni about what is happening at the college and in the industry. Hawaii Medical College offers Diploma and Degree programs for careers in the healthcare field. Now, more than ever the need for Medical Assistants, Nurse Aides, Billing & Coding as well as Business & IT personnel is at an all-time high.

A vocational education at Hawaii Medical College helps graduates find employment with in-demand, stable careers in healthcare. The loss of a number of vocational schools in recent years has left local medical centers, clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies with fewer candidates to choose from for their many open positions. Hawaii Medical College recognizes the need and is working to increase enrollment to help.

“We believe that the new website and our marketing efforts will help us reach more potential students with our message,” stated Ashton Cudjoe, President & CEO of Hawaii Medical College. “Students can complete their training for in-demand, well paying positions in as little as 15 months.”

Currently, Hawaii Medical College programs include Clinical Medical Assistant, Healthcare Administration Billing & Coding, Advanced Nurse Aide, and Business Administration & IT. Diploma level programs can be completed in 15 months, while Degree Programs take 24 months. Students can enroll at any time. The dedicated HMC staff helps at every step of the enrollment process, from the admissions forms to attaining financial aid — and as students progress through their programs.

As an online and in-person college, students have the flexibility they need to attend class from home or anywhere that works for them. HMC also offers students the use of a laptop computer, Microsoft Office 365 software, and the training they need to use them effectively. Once they graduate, the computer is theirs to keep.

HMC partners with hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare providers to place graduates into jobs across the state. HMC new graduates and alumni are always highly sought after in Hawaii’s medical facilities.

To learn more visit: hmi.edu

About Hawaii Medical College
Opened in May 2007, Hawaii Medical College is Hawaii’s largest and most successful locally owned career institution. Hawaii Medical College provides a supportive and care-oriented learning environment for students. Its professional staff trains students to be successful in a variety of careers from medical assistants, medical billing and coding to office assistants, nurse aides, bookkeepers, and IT support technicians. The college provides support and guidance to a variety of students from military veteran to high-school graduates ensuring that they are successful in their chosen careers. Each year the college reports program completions of between 200 – 400, high certification pass rates and placement rates. The mission of Hawaii Medical College is to provide a supportive environment where staff and students develop the necessary talents to be successful in their chosen careers.

###

Patricia Monick
Covert Communication
+1 808-256-6759
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Hawaii Medical College Launches a New Website

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.