Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Shelby County Deputy

CORDOVA – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Cordova Monday night has resulted in the arrest of a Memphis man.

At the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Amy Weirich, on July 4th, TBI agents responded to a shooting that occurred in the 9200 block of Durhamshire Drive. During the investigation, agents developed information that a Shelby County deputy who was attempting to talk to a driver was injured, after the driver struck the deputy with his front bumper causing the deputy to be carried away on the hood of the vehicle. The injured deputy, as well as a fellow officer nearby, fired their service weapons into the vehicle, striking the driver.

The driver, identified as Charlie L. Gibson II (DOB: 9/14/98) of Memphis, remains hospitalized due to his injuries. The deputy who was struck by the vehicle was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.

Today, arrest warrants were secured charging Gibson with Attempted First Degree Murder and Felon in Possession of a Handgun. Upon being discharged from the hospital, Gibson will be booked into the Shelby County Jail on $250,000 bond.

