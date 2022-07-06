Submit Release
News Search

There were 850 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,465 in the last 365 days.

Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Shelby County Deputy

CORDOVA – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Cordova Monday night has resulted in the arrest of a Memphis man.

At the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Amy Weirich, on July 4th, TBI agents responded to a shooting that occurred in the 9200 block of Durhamshire Drive.  During the investigation, agents developed information that a Shelby County deputy who was attempting to talk to a driver was injured, after the driver struck the deputy with his front bumper causing the deputy to be carried away on the hood of the vehicle.  The injured deputy, as well as a fellow officer nearby, fired their service weapons into the vehicle, striking the driver.

The driver, identified as Charlie L. Gibson II (DOB: 9/14/98) of Memphis, remains hospitalized due to his injuries.  The deputy who was struck by the vehicle was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.

Today, arrest warrants were secured charging Gibson with Attempted First Degree Murder and Felon in Possession of a Handgun.  Upon being discharged from the hospital, Gibson will be booked into the Shelby County Jail on $250,000 bond.

###

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Shelby County Deputy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.