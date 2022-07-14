Heybike Heybike Launches Limited-Edition High-Powered E-Bike to Celebrate 1M Miles Biked Heybike Launches Limited-Edition

SPOKANE, WA, USA, July 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heybike , an Amazon best-selling electric bike company with a mission to create the best riding experience while promoting clean, environmentally-friendly travel, launched its limited-edition Mars Hyper E-Bike to commemorate its worldwide community reaching 1 million miles biked. This new launch comes as Heybike reaches record-high sales, experiencing nearly 300% growth since the start of 2022 and became an Amazon best-seller, ranking as number three in the e-bike category and number one in the adult folding bike category.The Mars Hyper will feature a bright-yellow design, powerful 500W motor, a battery with a USB port that can charge devices on the go, and a silver souvenir plate with a unique number per bike, making it truly exclusive to each individual rider. Only 500 units of the bike will be sold and each one comes with a special souvenir box that includes a Heybike badge and keychain. The bike can be purchased for limited release directly on the Heybike website.“To us, Heybike is more than an e-bike company, it’s a lifestyle and a community, and we could not be prouder of the growth of our community and the loyal riders who helped us reach this major milestone,” says William Li, Co-Founder and General Manager of Heybike. “This limited release bike is our way of thanking them and celebrating them for helping shape Heybike into the company it is today and working toward a more sustainable world.”Heybike got its start with the goal of creating a cleaner, more efficient way to commute and has since transformed to be the go-to hub for every type of e-bike its customers’ need, from daily travel to getting off the main road. The company now serves over 40,000 riders around the world and offers more than 40 e-bike models in an effort to make bike riding more convenient, at an approachable price point.Limited-edition Mars Hyper product highlights include:• Retail Price: $1499• 500W Brushless Gear Motor• Up to 48 Miles of Riding Range• 20"x4" Alloy Fat Tires Wheels• Special Plate with A Series Number• 3-Level PAS Mode and Color Display• 48V/15Ah (720Wh) Removable Lithium Battery with USB port• Easily Foldable for Space SavingFor more information on Heybike’s latest products and to stay up to date on news from the company, visit heybike.com and follow the brand via Twitter, Instagram and YouTube About HeybikeHeybike is an accessible electric bike company with smart, high-quality products founded with a mission to provide the best riding experience for all bikers and create a greener planet along the way. Heybike now serves over 40,000 riders around the world and offers more than 40 e-bike models with the goal of making bike riding more efficient and convenient, at an approachable price point. The result is a portable, compact, and robust mode of transportation, which can be driven with the power of human pedaling or assisted by a Lithium battery-powered motor. Heybike is committed to new innovations and expanding product lines to meet the needs of its customers, fostering a lifestyle that brings people together and makes travel easy. For more information on Heybike’s latest products and to stay up to date on news from the company, visit heybike.com and follow the brand via Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

