Official Visit of His Excellency Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai, Prime Minister of Mongolia, 6 to 9 July 2022

Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai is on an Official Visit to Singapore from 6 to 9 July 2022 at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.



Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene will attend an official Welcome Ceremony held at the Istana in his honour on 8 July 2022. He will meet Prime Minister Lee, who will also host an Official Lunch. Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene will have a new orchid hybrid named in his honour.



Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene will have a separate meeting with Minister for Communications and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo, and receive briefings from Singapore agencies such as the Central Provident Fund Board and the Housing & Development Board. Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene will also visit the Singapore City Gallery.

Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene is accompanied by several Mongolian Ministers, Members of Parliament and senior officials.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

6 JULY 2022

Prime Minister of Mongolia Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai received by Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng upon his arrival in Singapore for an Official Visit

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore

