Secretary Blinken’s Call with Israeli Prime Minister Lapid

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid to congratulate him on assuming his new role. The Secretary reaffirmed to the Prime Minister the unwavering commitment of the United States to the U.S.-Israel partnership, Israel’s security, and to countering shared threats, including those from Iran. He also emphasized U.S. support for a negotiated two-state solution. Secretary Blinken noted President Biden looks forward to celebrating our partnership with Israel during his upcoming visit.