Camera Accessories Market trends Impacted by COVID-19, Market to Remain Dormant in Near Term, Projects FMI 2022 -2032
Camera Accessories Market to Surpass US$ 12.34 Bn, Registering 13.5% CAGR by 2032SUITE, NEWARK, DELAWARE, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increased demand for high-end digital cameras has boosted the camera accessories market globally. Camera accessories mainly enhance the accessibility, usability, efficiency, and working life of the camera. Camera accessories include the lens, screen protectors, tripods, monopods, bags and punches, batteries and charges, and others.
The wide range of uses of cameras for wildlife, landscape, wedding, fashion, portrait, sport, aerial and action, photojournalism, and commercial will drive the camera accessories market growth. The importance of camera accessories is inevitable for professional photographers.
A fast prime lens, tripod, remote shutter release and polarizing filter help the photographer to take better photos. Moreover, a camera bag and strap help to protect the valuable equipment and additional batteries and memory cards allowing the photographer to shoot continuously.
Global Camera Accessories Market: Reasons for Covering this Title
Global demand for high-end cameras is high among the youth in the urban population. With the assistance of different camera accessories, it has become possible to enhance the quality and experience of photography. The high-end camera buyers tend to buy the camera accessories for stability and accessibility.
Although the smartphones highly hamper the camera and its accessories market, the demand for the camera and its accessories by professional will grow owing to increased demand in their respective industry.
According to industries that demand the use of the camera, the various camera accessories will be in need. It necessitates by studying the camera accessories market. The product innovations and new product launches in the camera accessories market are estimated to make the survival of the market.
Global Camera Accessories Market: Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the global Camera Accessories market are Canon Inc., Nikon Corporation, Sony Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, GoPro, Inc., CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD., Leica Camera AG, CP PLUS, Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation, SAMSUNG GSG, Vitec Imaging Solutions Spa, Peak Design and RED among others.
Global Camera Accessories Market: Market SegmentationOn the basis of product types, the global camera accessories market has been segmented as –
Filter lens
Lens
Screen protectors
Memory cards
Camera bags and pouches
Tripods and mounts
Batteries and chargers
Others
On the basis of types of gear, the global Camera Accessories Market has been segmented as –
Drones
DSLR
Mirror-less
Professional DSLR
Video camera
On the basis of the distribution channel, the global Camera Accessories Market has been segmented as-
Direct
Indirect
Hypermarket/Supermarket
Specialty Stores
Online Store
Others
